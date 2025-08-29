Minicucci has 4 TDs, Delaware spoils DeSean Jackson’s debut at Delaware State 35-17

Nick Minicucci threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Delaware made its debut at the FBS level with a 35-17 win over Delaware State and its new coach DeSean Jackson on Thursday night.

The Blue Hens, now a Conference USA member, wrapped it up when Minicucci found a wide-open Jake Thaw for a 50-yard walk-in in front of Jackson, who set the NFL record with the most 60-yard receptions, with 6:15 to play.

Minicucci was 28 of 36 for 251 yards in a steady rain and ran for 44 yards to lead the Blue Hens.

Delaware coach Ryan Carty has never lost a home opener as a coach, dating back to 2007 and is 22-1 including his playing days with the Blue Hens.

Kahlil Ali had a 45-yard interception return to make it 28-10 early in the fourth quarter. The Hornets responded quickly with Marquis Gillis hauling in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Kaiden Bennett but two minutes later Minicucci and Thaw wrapped it up.

Thaw finished with seven catches for 91 yards and Kyre Duplessis had eight for 89 with a touchdown.

Bennett, a transfer from Sacramento State, opened the second half with a long drive and scored on a 23-yard run but again Minicucci answered with a 9-yard pass to Ja’Carree Kelly.

Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis is the running backs coach for the Hornets, who got 130 yards on 17 carries from Gillis.

