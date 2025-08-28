Michigan State opens 2nd season under Jonathan Smith at home Friday night against Western Michigan

Western Michigan at Michigan State, Friday 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan State by 20 1/2. How to…

Western Michigan at Michigan State, Friday 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan State by 20 1/2.

How to watch: FS1

Key stats

Western Michigan (2024)

Overall offense: 370 (85th in FBS)

Passing: 187 (109)

Rushing: 183 (37)

Scoring: 28.9 (55th)

Overall defense: 415.1 (109th)

Passing: 222.6 (72)

Rushing: 192.5 (112th)

Scoring: 31.31 (107th)

Michigan State (2024)

Overall offense: 333.4 (110th)

Passing: 218.1 (79th)

Rushing: 115.3 (110th)

Scoring: 19.3 (123rd)

Overall defense: 332 (34th in FBS)

Passing: 206.9 (46th)

Rushing: 125.1 (32nd)

Scoring: 26.08 (77th)

Team leaders

Western Michigan (2024)

Passing: Broc Lowry 4 of 8, 21 yards

Rushing: Jalen Buckley, 683 yards on 128 carries, 9 TDs.

Receiving: Blake Bosma, 37 catches, 403 yards, 6 TDs.

Michigan State (2024)

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 192 of 323, 2,415, 13 TDs, 11 INTs.

Rushing: Aidan Chiles, 225 yards on 97 carries, 3 TDs,

Receiving: Nick Marsh, 41 receptions, 649 yards, 3 TDs.

Last game

Western Michigan lost to South Alabama 30-23 in Salute to Veterans Bowl, falling to 6-7 in coach Lance Taylor’s second season.

Michigan State lost to Rutgers 41-14, losing for fourth time in five games to fall to 5-7 in third straight losing year in coach Jonathan Smith’s debut season.

Next game

Western Michigan hosts North Texas on Sept. 6.

Michigan State hosts Boston College on Sept. 7.

