Maryland’s defense will be tested in its opener against FAU and QB transfer Caden Veltkamp

The Associated Press

August 28, 2025, 7:14 PM

Florida Atlantic at Maryland, Saturday, noon EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Maryland by 14 1/2.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

FAU (2024)

Overall offense: 397.6 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 208.6 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 189 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (T-83rd)

Overall defense: 416.7 yards allowed per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 233.2 yards allowed per game (92nd)

Rushing: 183.5 yards allowed per game (106th)

Scoring: 30.3 points allowed per game (104th)

Maryland (2024)

Overall offense: 386.1 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 275.7 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 110.4 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (T-100th)

Overall defense: 378.1 yards allowed per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 241.3 yards allowed per game (106th)

Rushing: 136.8 yards allowed per game (46th)

Scoring: 30.4 points allowed per game (105th)

Team leaders

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 3,108 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage (at Western Kentucky)

Rushing: Xavier Terrell, 261 yards on 14 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 793 yards on 55 catches, 4 TDs (at Western Kentucky)

Maryland (2024)

Passing: Justyn Martin, 179 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage (at UCLA)

Rushing: Nolan Ray, 374 yards on 75 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Dorian Fleming, 558 yards on 49 catches, 6 TDs (at Georgia State)

Last game

FAU won at Tulsa 63-16 to end the season 3-9 without a bowl bid.

Maryland lost 44-7 at Penn State to end the season 4-8 without a bowl bid.

Next game

FAU hosts Florida A&M on Sept. 6. Maryland hosts Northern Illinois on Sept. 5.

___

