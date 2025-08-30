Maryland freshman Malik Washington shines with 3 TD passes in a 39-7 win over FAU

Freshman Malik Washington threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, and Maryland’s defense scored twice to help the Terrapins beat Florida Atlantic 39-7.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - AUGUST 30: Malik Washington (7) of the Maryland Terrapins throws a pass in the second quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - AUGUST 30: Malik Washington (7) of the Maryland Terrapins throws a pass in the second quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Freshman Malik Washington threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, and Maryland’s defense scored twice to help the Terripans beat Florida Atlantic 39-7 on Saturday for their 16th consecutive nonconference victory.

A four-star recruit from nearby Glen Burnie, Washington arrived at Maryland amid high expectations, and the Terps went ahead and started him in the opener. He was 3 of 11 early before settling in impressively. Washington finished 27 of 43 for 258 yards and three TDs and was able to take the fourth quarter off.

Maryland’s defense committed five penalties on the very first drive, but the Terps stopped FAU on fourth down inside the 5-yard line. They later opened the scoring when Zahir Mathis hit Caden Veltkamp as he threw, and Daniel Wingate picked off the pass and ran it back 20 yards for a touchdown.

Veltkamp rebounded with a 27-yard scoring strike to Asaad Waseem, but he threw an interception in the second quarter and took a sack in the end zone by Sidney Stewart that made it 12-7.

Washington found an open Shaleak Knotts for a 29-yard TD, and Terps began to roll after that. A 29-yard scoring pass to Kaleb Webb made it 26-7, and Washington connected with Dorian Fleming for a 9-yard touchdown before the half was over.

Both quarterbacks reached 30 pass attempts in the first half.

Maryland’s streak of nonconference wins is the longest in the FBS.

The Takeaway

FAU: Veltkamp and receiver Easton Messer, both transfers from Western Kentucky, could have big years in FAU’s Air Raid offense. Messer tied a school record with 15 catches, but Veltkamp also tied one with four interceptions.

Maryland: The Terps won’t be pleased with their 14 penalties, but Washington looked as good as advertised, and the defense did a good job pressuring the quarterback while picking off six passes.

Up Next

Maryland hosts Northern Illinois on Friday night. FAU hosts Florida A&M on Saturday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.