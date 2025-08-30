Mansaray, defense power Valparaiso to 67-10 win over Virginia Lynchburg

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Michael Mansaray took his first touch of the season 49 yards for a touchdown, finishing with…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Michael Mansaray took his first touch of the season 49 yards for a touchdown, finishing with 134 yards and two scores as Valparaiso cruised to a season-opening 67-10 rout of Virginia University of Lynchburg on Saturday.

Mansaray’s second touchdown was a 5-yard rush in the second quarter to lead Valpo to a 26-10 halftime lead. Dawaiian McNeely rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown in the second half, and quarterback Rowan Keefe added a rushing touchdown.

Valpo averaged 7.6 yards per play, and was 5 for 9 on third downs. The Beacons’ 7.8 yards per carry set a single-game program record, besting a 7.4 mark set in 1992.

Two defensive scores in 12 seconds of game time in the third quarter extended the Valpo lead to 46-10. David Akinbosoye blocked a punt and Frank Bartell brought it 15 yards to the end zone. Nicholas Lendino forced a fumble that was recovered by Anthony Feltrinelli, who returned it 10 yards to the end zone.

Andy Waddle earned his first win as Valparaiso head coach after 12 seasons at Marietta (Div. III), where he had a record of 55-61 with two postseason appearances and the first national ranking in program history.

Max Zavala was 12 of 22 for 68 yards with two interceptions for Virginia-Lynchburg.

