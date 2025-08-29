LSU safety A.J. Haulcy to sit the first half against Clemson, coach Brian Kelly confirms

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU safety A.J. Haulcy, a transfer from Houston and a projected starter this season, will…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU safety A.J. Haulcy, a transfer from Houston and a projected starter this season, will not be eligible to play in the first half of Saturday night’s season opener against Clemson because he was ejected from his last game of last season for fighting.

Under NCAA rules, an ejection for fighting carries a one-half suspension in the player’s next game, even if the game is played the following season and the player has switched teams.

LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed on his radio show Thursday night that he’d received confirmation from the NCAA regarding Haulcy’s half-game suspension.

Haulcy fought with BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter during the final minutes of a 30-18 loss to the Cougars last Nov. 30.

“It’s unfortunate,” Kelly said. “We can’t sit here and complain because the decision’s been made, so let’s move on.”

Haulcy was projected to start along with safety Tamarcus Cooley, a transfer from North Carolina State.

Other safeties on LSU’s roster who could start in Haulcy’s place include senior Jardin Gilbert, sophomore Dashawn Spears and junior Javien Toviano.

