Louisville’s high-powered offense set to clash with Eastern Kentucky’s defense

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ACC Network.

Key stats

Eastern Kentucky

Overall offense: 347.8 yards per game (70th in FCS)

Passing: 161.5 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 186.3 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (84th)

Overall defense: 388 yards allowed per game (81st in FCS)

Passing: 239.4 yards allowed per game (94th)

Rushing: 148.6 yards allowed per game (57th)

Scoring: 23.6 points allowed per game (42nd)

Louisville (2024)

Overall offense: 449.2 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 264.1 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 185.2 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (9th)

Overall defense: 368.7 yards allowed per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 236.2 yards allowed per game (100th)

Rushing: 132.5 yards allowed per game (40th)

Scoring: 24.08 points allowed per game (56th)

Team leaders

Eastern Kentucky (2024)

Passing: Matt Morrisey, 2,013 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs, 59.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Joshua Carter, 1,108 yards on 225 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Marcus Calwise Jr., 507 yards on 40 catches, 4 TDs

Louisville (2024)

Passing: Tyler Shough, 3,195 yards, 23 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 1,173 yards, 11 TDs

Receiving: Ja’Corey Brooks, 1,013 yards, 61 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Eastern Kentucky lost to Villanova 22-17 in the FCS playoffs.

Louisville beat Washington 35-34 in the Sun Bowl.

Next game

Eastern Kentucky hosts Houston Christian on Sept. 6. Louisville hosts James Madison on Sept. 6.

