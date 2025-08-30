Liberty’s fourth quarter rally enough to pull away, defeating Maine 28-7

LYNCHBURG, VA (AP) — Ethan Vosko threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Liberty scored 21 points…

LYNCHBURG, VA (AP) — Ethan Vosko threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Liberty scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat Maine 28-7 on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

Vasko, a Coastal Carolina transfer, finished 19 of 33 for 197 yards and rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. His 9-yard pass to Reese Smith seven seconds before halftime tied the score at 7.

In the fourth quarter Evan Dickens had a 24-yard touchdown reception and Donte Lee Jr. had a 16-yard TD catch. Vasko iced it was a 13-yard scoring run with 2:38 to play.

Sincere Baines broke free for a 77-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to open the scoring but the Black Bears had two turnovers, three fourth-down failures and four punts after that.

Baines carried 11 times for 118 yards. Carter Peevy went 13 of 31 for 132 yards and an interception. The Black Bears converted only two of 11 third downs.

