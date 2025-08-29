King scampers for 45-yard TD with 1:07 left, Ga. Tech overcomes early miscues to beat Colorado 27-20

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Haynes King faked a pitch and scampered for a 45-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining as Georgia…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Haynes King faked a pitch and scampered for a 45-yard touchdown with 1:07 remaining as Georgia Tech overcame a turnover-filled start to beat Colorado 27-20 on Friday night.

King finished with 156 yards rushing and three TDs in the season opener. He also threw for 143 yards. On the winning five-play drive, King carried the ball four times.

The Buffaloes had two timeouts on their final drive but didn’t use them. They drove to the 50 and attempted a Hail Mary with 3 seconds remaining but the ball was batted down in the end zone.

It was a disastrous beginning for a veteran Georgia Tech offense, with two fumbles and an interception on its opening three possessions. The Yellow Jackets had only 10 turnovers last season.

King steadily settled them down.

Kaidon Salter scored on a 7-yard TD scramble with just over 8:25 remaining to pull Colorado to within 20-19. The extra point by Alejandro Mata was blocked but had just enough on it to creep over the crossbar to tie the game.

This marked the first time Colorado and Georgia Tech have met on the football field. The programs are forever linked after splitting the 1990 national championship.

Salter threw for 159 yards and a touchdown in his Colorado debut. The Liberty transfer also rushed for 43 yards and a score. Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the highly touted freshman, didn’t see any action.

The Buffaloes remain a work in progress after losing a plethora of players to the NFL, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

A heavy downpour just before kickoff made the new turf at Folsom Field a little slick and the ball slippery. Georgia Tech outgained Colorado by a 463-305 margin.

Sideline bathroom

Colorado introduced a sideline bathroom for coach Deion Sanders, who was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer and needs to frequently use the restroom. His portable privacy tent is right next to the Buffaloes bench.

Coach Mac tribute

The Buffaloes wore a patch on their jerseys to honor Bill McCartney, who died last January at 84. He was the coach when Colorado split the national title with Georgia Tech following the 1990 season.

The Takeaway

Georgia Tech: This was the first regular-season victory by Georgia Tech in the Mountain time zone since winning at Air Force in 1978.

Colorado: Missing from the field was Ralphie VI, Colorado’s live buffalo mascot who retired from running earlier this week.

Up Next

Both Georgia Tech and Colorado play Sept. 6, with the Yellow Jackets hosting Gardner-Webb and the Buffaloes at home against Delaware.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.