Kentucky opening season playing Toledo for 2nd time in program history

Toledo at Kentucky, Saturday, 12:45 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Kentucky by 7 1/2. How to watch: SEC Network.…

Toledo at Kentucky, Saturday, 12:45 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kentucky by 7 1/2.

How to watch: SEC Network.

Key stats

Toledo (2024)

Overall offense: 369.9 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 254.2 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 115.7 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (T-65th)

Overall defense: 358.2 yards allowed per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 207.9 yards allowed per game (47th)

Rushing: 150.7 yards allowed per game (70th)

Scoring: 23.2 points allowed per game (48th)

Kentucky (2024)

Overall offense: 330.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 184.8 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 145.6 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (119th)

Overall defense: 345.5 yards allowed per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 183.7 yards allowed per game (21st)

Rushing: 161.8 yards allowed per game (86th)

Scoring: 22.08 points allowed per game (33th)

Team leaders

Toledo (2024)

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 2,808 yards, 24 TDs, 8 INTs, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Connor Walendzak, 458 yards on 128 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jerjuan Newton, 1,048 yards on 72 catches, 11 TDs

Kentucky (2024)

Passing: Brock Vandagriff, 1,593 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 57.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Wilcox, 590 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Dane Key, 715 yards, 47 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Toledo beat Pittsburgh 48-46 in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

Kentucky lost 41-14 to in-state rival Louisville to end the season without a bowl bid.

Next game

Toledo hosts Western Kentucky on Sept. 6. Kentucky hosts No. 21 Mississippi on Sept. 6.

