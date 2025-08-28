Kentucky opening season playing Toledo for 2nd time in program history

Toledo at Kentucky, Saturday, 12:45 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: Kentucky by 7 1/2.
How to watch: SEC Network.
Key stats
Toledo (2024)
Overall offense: 369.9 yards per game (86th in FBS)
Passing: 254.2 yards per game (40th)
Rushing: 115.7 yards per game (108th)
Scoring: 28.3 points per game (T-65th)
Overall defense: 358.2 yards allowed per game (54th in FBS)
Passing: 207.9 yards allowed per game (47th)
Rushing: 150.7 yards allowed per game (70th)
Scoring: 23.2 points allowed per game (48th)
Kentucky (2024)
Overall offense: 330.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)
Passing: 184.8 yards per game (112th)
Rushing: 145.6 yards per game (81st)
Scoring: 20.6 points per game (119th)
Overall defense: 345.5 yards allowed per game (44th in FBS)
Passing: 183.7 yards allowed per game (21st)
Rushing: 161.8 yards allowed per game (86th)
Scoring: 22.08 points allowed per game (33th)
Team leaders
Toledo (2024)
Passing: Tucker Gleason, 2,808 yards, 24 TDs, 8 INTs, 60.5 completion percentage
Rushing: Connor Walendzak, 458 yards on 128 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Jerjuan Newton, 1,048 yards on 72 catches, 11 TDs
Kentucky (2024)
Passing: Brock Vandagriff, 1,593 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 57.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Jamarion Wilcox, 590 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: Dane Key, 715 yards, 47 catches, 2 TDs
Last game
Toledo beat Pittsburgh 48-46 in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
Kentucky lost 41-14 to in-state rival Louisville to end the season without a bowl bid.
Next game
Toledo hosts Western Kentucky on Sept. 6. Kentucky hosts No. 21 Mississippi on Sept. 6.
___
