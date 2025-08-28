Kansas opens season with dominant win over Fresno State, faces Wagner next

Kansas (1-0) vs Wagner (0-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to watch: ESPN+ Key…

Kansas (1-0) vs Wagner (0-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Wagner (2024)

Overall offense: 305.1 yards per game (103rd in FCS)

Passing: 181.9 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 19.2 points per game (105th)

Overall defense: 322.0 yards allowed per game (25th in FCS)

Passing: 181.1 yards allowed per game (24th)

Rushing: 140.9 yards allowed per game (40th)

Scoring: 24.3 points allowed per game (50th)

Kansas (2024)

Overall offense: 420.2 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 208.8 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 211.4 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (52nd)

Overall defense: 392.6 yards allowed per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 239.1 yards allowed per game (103rd)

Rushing: 153.5 yards allowed per game (75th)

Scoring: 26.0 points allowed per game (75th)

Team leaders

Wagner (2024)

Passing: Jack Stevens, 68 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Sekou Kamau, 342 yards on 59 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Teree McDonald, 309 yards on 26 catches, 5 TDs

Kansas (2024)

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 2,454 yards, 14 TDs, 12 INTs, 57.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Daniel Hishaw Jr., 376 yards on 65 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Bryson Canty, 760 yards, 43 catches, 9 TDs (at Columbia)

Last game

Wagner lost to Long Island 35-28 to finish 4-8 last season.

Kansas beat Fresno State 31-7 to open the season last week.

Next game

Wagner visits Georgetown on Sept. 6.

Kansas visits Missouri the same day.

