Kansas opens season with dominant win over Fresno State, faces Wagner next

Kansas (1-0) vs Wagner (0-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.
How to watch: ESPN+
Key stats
Wagner (2024)
Overall offense: 305.1 yards per game (103rd in FCS)
Passing: 181.9 yards per game (88th)
Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (93rd)
Scoring: 19.2 points per game (105th)
Overall defense: 322.0 yards allowed per game (25th in FCS)
Passing: 181.1 yards allowed per game (24th)
Rushing: 140.9 yards allowed per game (40th)
Scoring: 24.3 points allowed per game (50th)
Kansas (2024)
Overall offense: 420.2 yards per game (37th in FBS)
Passing: 208.8 yards per game (90th)
Rushing: 211.4 yards per game (13th)
Scoring: 29.7 points per game (52nd)
Overall defense: 392.6 yards allowed per game (92nd in FBS)
Passing: 239.1 yards allowed per game (103rd)
Rushing: 153.5 yards allowed per game (75th)
Scoring: 26.0 points allowed per game (75th)
Team leaders
Wagner (2024)
Passing: Jack Stevens, 68 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Sekou Kamau, 342 yards on 59 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Teree McDonald, 309 yards on 26 catches, 5 TDs
Kansas (2024)
Passing: Jalon Daniels, 2,454 yards, 14 TDs, 12 INTs, 57.0 completion percentage
Rushing: Daniel Hishaw Jr., 376 yards on 65 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Bryson Canty, 760 yards, 43 catches, 9 TDs (at Columbia)
Last game
Wagner lost to Long Island 35-28 to finish 4-8 last season.
Kansas beat Fresno State 31-7 to open the season last week.
Next game
Wagner visits Georgetown on Sept. 6.
Kansas visits Missouri the same day.
