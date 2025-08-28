Kaliakmanis passes for 252 yards and two TDs in Rutgers’ 34-31 win over Ohio

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Athan Kaliakmanis passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns as Rutgers held on to defeat Ohio…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Athan Kaliakmanis passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns as Rutgers held on to defeat Ohio 34-31 on Thursday in the season-opener for both teams

Jai Patel kicked a 26-yard field goal with 11:11 to play, snapping a 31-31 tie.

Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro passed for 239 yards and three TDs and ran for 93 yards and a score.

The Bobcats scored two third-quarter touchdowns to draw even at 31.

The takeaway

Navarro, a grad student in his second year as the Bobcats starting QB, has emerged as one of the top dual-threats in the country. He has “escape-ability,” makes good decisions on when to keep it or throw and is has a deep set of receivers. He threw to eight different receivers against Rutgers.

Key play

Kaliakmanis hit DT Sheffield for a 10-yard pass on fourth down that kept the Rutgers drive alive with 1:54 to play to seal it. The Scarlet Knights converted all five of their fourth-down attempts.

Transfers make an impact

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano brought in a program-high 19 transfers and three of them paid immediate dividends. Running back CJ Campbell Jr. (FAU) ran for 70 yards, wide receiver Sheffield (North Texas) caught four passes for 85 yards and a TD and DB Cam Miller (Penn State) had three solo tackles and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Up Next

Rutgers hosts Miami (Ohio), its second straight MAC opponent, on Sept. 6. Ohio hosts West Virginia, its second straight Power 4 team, on Sept. 6.

