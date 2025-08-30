John Mateer sets record in Oklahoma debut, leading No. 18 Sooners to 35-3 win over Illinois State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Mateer passed for 392 yards and three touchdowns in a record-setting first game at Oklahoma,…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Mateer passed for 392 yards and three touchdowns in a record-setting first game at Oklahoma, and the 18th-ranked Sooners beat Illinois State 35-3 on Saturday night.

Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, set the school record for most yards passing in an Oklahoma debut, surpassing Baker Mayfield’s 388 yards against Akron in 2015.

Keontez Lewis, a transfer from Southern Illinois, had nine catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns for Oklahoma. Jaren Kanak, a converted linebacker, had five catches for 90 yards.

Deion Burks added seven catches for 88 yards and a score for Oklahoma, which gained 495 yards in Ben Arbuckle’s first game as offensive coordinator.

The Sooners allowed just 151 total yards, including 34 yards passing, with head coach Brent Venables as the defensive play-caller. He took over after his previous play-caller, Zac Alley, left to become defensive coordinator at West Virginia.

Wright Wenkers had 50 yards on seven carries for Illinois State. The FCS Redbirds’ only points came on a field goal after Mateer threw an interception deep in his team’s territory in the third quarter.

Illinois State: The Redbirds were solid — they didn’t turn the ball over and didn’t get blown out too badly. They were a playoff team last season, and they appear capable of getting there again.

Oklahoma: The Sooners moved the ball, but they gained just 103 yards rushing on 32 carries. That will need to improve against a rugged schedule.

Illinois State: Hosts Morehead State on Sept. 6.

Oklahoma: Hosts No. 14 Michigan on Sept. 6.

