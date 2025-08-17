Joey Aguilar to start at QB for No. 24 Tennessee in season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Aguilar will start at quarterback for No. 24 Tennessee in the Volunteers’ season opener, the…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Aguilar will start at quarterback for No. 24 Tennessee in the Volunteers’ season opener, the program announced Sunday night after months of transfer-portal drama at the position.

Aguilar had two productive seasons at Appalachian State and then transferred to UCLA last December, only to join the Vols after Nico Iamaleava stunningly left Tennessee for UCLA in April. Iamaleava led the Vols to a 10-3 record in 2024 and had been expected to return.

Coach Josh Heupel chose Aguilar over Jake Merklinger, who played in two games last season, and freshman George MacIntyre.

Tennessee opens the season Aug. 30 against Syracuse at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Vols made the College Football Playoff last season, only to be routed in the opening round by eventual national champion Ohio State.

Aguilar made 24 starts in two seasons at Appalachian State, throwing for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.