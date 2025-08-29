Jalon Daniels throws for 280 yards, 4 touchdowns and Kansas easily defeated Wagner 46-7

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns despite playing just one drive in the…

Emmanuel Henderson hauled in six of Daniels’ passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (2-0). Daniel Hishaw rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half.

Kansas outgained Wagner 623-143, including 285-53 on the ground and 346-90 through the air. The Jayhawks had 32 first downs, compared to just six for Wagner.

But Kansas was not flawless. The Jayhawks had the game’s only two turnovers, and both of those came in the red zone. They were just 4 of 10 on third down.

The Kansas defense did its part, limiting Wagner to just one drive of more than 20 yards.

Jack Stevens was 13 of 20 for 90 yards and a touchdown for Wagner (0-1). No Seahawks runner gained more than 25 yards on the ground.

The takeaway

Kansas was clearly better than its over-matched opponent from the FCS, but the Jayhawks left room for improvement. The Jayhawks put plenty on the tape, including a no-huddle offense on their second first-quarter drive, and some long passes from Daniels to his receivers.

Up next

Wagner will face Georgetown on the road on Sept. 6. Kansas will travel across the border to face Missouri in Columbia for the first matchup between the former conference rivals since 2011.

