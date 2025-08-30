Jaden Green scores twice, including go-ahead touchdown, and Lehigh tops Richmond 21-14

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jaden Green scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Lehigh opened…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jaden Green scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Lehigh opened the season with a 21-14 victory over Richmond on Saturday in a matchup of 2024 FCS playoff opponents.

Lehigh defeated Richmond 20-16 in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

On Saturday, Green’s 4-yard touchdown run gave Lehigh the lead for good with 6:29 left in the game. The drive covered 87 yards in 13 plays and took 7:04 off the clock.

The Mountain Hawks forced a three-and-out on Richmond’s next possession and after a Lehigh punt, Mekhai Smith’s interception wrapped up the win.

Hayden Johnson completed 13 of 24 passes for 135 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Lehigh, ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches poll. Green had 88 yards rushing and also caught a touchdown pass from Johnson that led to a 7-7 tie at halftime.

Kyle Wickersham was 14-of-20 passing for 113 yards with one interception for Richmond, which is ranked No. 22. The Spiders were held to 181 yards and 10 first downs. The game was their debut as an associate member of the Patriot League.

Johnson’s 29-yard pass to Geoffrey Jamiel early in the third quarter gave the Mountain Hawks their first lead of the game, 14-7. The lead didn’t last long as Isaiah Dawson returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a Richmond touchdown.

