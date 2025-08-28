Huskies hosts Colorado State in season opener

Colorado State at Washington, Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Washington by 19 1/2. How to watch: BTN,…

Colorado State at Washington, Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Washington by 19 1/2.

How to watch: BTN, Big Ten Plus, Fubo

Key stats

Washington (2024)

Overall offense: 390.5 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 261.7 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 128.8 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (104th)

Overall defense: 328.4 yards allowed per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 166.5 yards allowed per game (2nd)

Rushing: 161.8 yards allowed per game (87th)

Scoring: 23.8 points allowed per game (58th)

Colorado State (2024)

Overall offense: 387.6 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 219.5 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 168.2 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (94th)

Overall defense: 394.5 yards allowed per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 234.7 yards allowed per game (95th)

Rushing: 159.8 yards allowed per game (82nd)

Scoring: 25.8 points allowed per game (74th)

Team leaders

Washington (2024)

Passing: Will Rogers, 2,458 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 70.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 1,053 yards on 193 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Giles Jackson, 893 yards on 85 catches, 7 TDs

Colorado State

Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, 2,796 yards, 14 TDs, 9 INTs, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Avery Morrow (graduated), 1,006 yards on 184 carries, 9TDs

Receiving: Caleb Goodie, 436 yards, 21 catches, 4 TDs (at Cincinnati)

Last game

Washington fell 35-34 to Louisville in the Sun Bowl to end the season 6-7.

Colorado State lost 43-17 to Miami (Ohio) in the Arizona Bowl to finish with an 8-5 record.

Next game

Washington plays UC Davis on Sept. 6. Colorado State hosts Northern Colorado on Sept. 6.

