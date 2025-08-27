Houston opens season with visit from Stephen F. Austin

Stephen F. Austin vs. Houston, Thursday, 8 p.m. ET BetMGM College Football Odds: No line How to watch: ESPN+, Fubo…

Stephen F. Austin vs. Houston, Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line

How to watch: ESPN+, Fubo

Key stats

Stephen F. Austin (2024)

Overall offense: 431.8 yards per game (13th in FCS)

Passing: 271.5 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 160.3 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 35.6 points per game (T-8th)

Overall defense: 343.4 yards allowed per game (42nd in FCS)

Passing: 225.4 yards allowed per game (75th)

Rushing: 118 yards allowed per game (T-19th)

Scoring: 17.8 points allowed per game (9th)

Houston (2024)

Overall offense: 288.1 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 152.7 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 135.4 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 14.0 points per game (132nd)

Overall defense: 324.8 yards allowed per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 188.8 yards allowed per game (28th)

Rushing: 135.9 yards allowed per game (44th)

Scoring: 22.92 points allowed per game (40th)

Team leaders

Stephen F. Austin (2024)

Passing: Sam Vidlak, 2,387 yards, 27 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaylen Jenkins, 554 yards on 96 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kylon Harris, 1,039 yards on 87 catches, 10 TDs

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 819 yards, 3 TDs, 5 INTs, 56.1 completion percentage (at Texas A&M)

Rushing: Dean Connors, 780 yards on 159 carries, 9 TDs (at Rice)

Receiving: Tanner Koziol 839 yards on 94 catches, 8 TDs (at Ball State)

Last game

SFA beat Abilene Christian 32-19 to cap a 7-5 season.

Houston lost 30-18 at BYU for its third straight loss to finish 4-8 for a second straight season.

Next game

Houston plays at crosstown rival Rice on Sept. 6. SFA plays at Abilene Christian on Sept. 6.

