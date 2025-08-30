Hart scores three long touchdowns to spark Georgetown past Davidson 51-14

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Savion Hart scored three times in the first quarter and Georgetown opened the season with a…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Savion Hart scored three times in the first quarter and Georgetown opened the season with a 51-14 win over Davidson and new coach Saj Thakkar on Saturday.

Hart burst up the middle untouched for a 69-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. Then he scored on a 27-yard run and after the Wildcats got on the board he took a short pass from Dez Thomas II 73 yards.

Hart finished with 123 yards on eight carries and had 78 yards on two receptions.

Thomas was 6-of-7 passing for 126 yards and Danny Lauter was 11 of 16 for another 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Lauter connected with Jimmy Kibble for a 41-yard score in the second quarter and Georgetown led 38-14 at the half. Nicholas Dunneman had a 7-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Coulter Cleland and Casey Bullock combined to go 19 of 31 for 190 yards for Davidson. Cleland threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Brody Reina and ran 12 yards for another score.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.