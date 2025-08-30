Green throws 6 TDs as Arkansas rolls Alabama A&M 52-7

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Taylen Green tied for the second most scoring passes in a single game in Arkansas history…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Taylen Green tied for the second most scoring passes in a single game in Arkansas history throwing six touchdowns and the Razorbacks beat Alabama A&M 52-7 in both teams’ season-opener on Saturday.

Green, who threw for 322 yards, distributed his scores to five different receivers, three of whom were not on the Arkansas roster last year. Two of CJ Brown’s four receptions went for touchdowns, while O’Mega Blake, a transfer from Charlotte, led the team with seven catches for 121 yards and a score. Raylen Sharpe, Andreas Paaske and Jalen Brown caught the other three touchdowns.

Alabama A&M, which plays in the FCS, scored on its first drive of the game, countering Green’s first touchdown pass to Brown to open the scoring. After the seven-play, 75-yard Alabama A&M drive, the Bulldogs picked up just 160 yards the rest of the game.

Green left after his last touchdown, which he threw near the end of the third quarter to provide the Razorbacks with a 38-point lead. His replacement, KJ Jackson, needed just three plays to add to the tally, throwing a 27-yard touchdown pass to running back Mike Washington Jr. to cap his first drive.

Besides the touchdown reception, Washington ran for a team-high 79 yards on nine carries. Maurice Edwards IV, Alabama A&M’s running back, scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown.

SWAC FAMILIAR

Arkansas has played an FCS opponent each season since 2005, except for the 2020 COVID-shortened year. Five of the last seven such games have come against opponents from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Arkansas has won those games by a combined score of 268-27.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas’ offense looked capable of finishing in the top 10 of FBS for a second straight season, though Alabama A&M isn’t Alabama and little will be known about the Razorbacks until mid-September when it plays its first game against a power-conference opponent.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M hosts Alcorn State on Saturday.

Arkansas plays Arkansas State on Saturday in Little Rock.

