Georgia Tech’s Key is confident QB King’s leadership can help Yellow Jackets make move up in ACC

ATLANTA (AP) — Brent Key boldly claimed when hired as Georgia Tech’s coach that the Yellow Jackets could compete with any team in the nation and said the goal was to “ dominate” mighty in-state rival Georgia.

Now Key has embraced another big boast: “I do believe we have the best quarterback room in the country.”

If Haynes King and Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks are indeed the nation’s best, the Yellow Jackets may be in position to build on back-to-back winning seasons and move closer to the top in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Key’s third full season. They also may finally end their streak of seven straight losses to Georgia after coming close in last season’s 44-42 loss in eight overtimes.

King is one of nine returning starters from a team that finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. Backup Aaron Philo makes Key feel good about his quarterback depth, but King is the reason for his coach’s optimism.

Georgia Tech also returns its leading rusher, Jamal Haynes, and receiver, Malik Rutherford.

“I’ve been excited been excited since the summer,” King said. “I know what kind of group they are, and I know what kind of group I’m working with, with the whole offense as well.”

The quarterback room also includes 6-foot-7 freshman Graham Knowles, who could push Philo for the starting job after King completes his eligibility this season.

“I’ve sat in a lot of different quarterback rooms as a player and as a coach.” said quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke, who played at Florida State and previously coached in the NFL with the Rams and in college at Alabama and Tennessee. “This is as good as it’s ever been.”

A King’s collection of big numbers

King’s production and efficiency back up his coach’s confidence. King passed for 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions while rushing for 587 yards and 11 more scores last season. He completed 72.9% of his passes for 2,114 yards.

Before King’s 2024 season, no FBS player in at least 69 years had passed for at least 2,000 yards with at least 10 touchdowns while completing at least 70% of his passes with no more than two interceptions.

“He’s one of the best in modern college football history in what he was able to do last year,” Key said.

Names to know

Senior offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge was named to the preseason AP All-America second team. Rutledge was one of five all-ACC picks for Georgia Tech last season, joining Haynes, Rutherford, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg and linebacker Kyle Efford.

Clean, old-fashioned frustration

Georgia Tech proved in last season’s eight-overtime game that it has moved closer to ending its long history of frustration in its rivalry with Georgia. The Bulldogs have won 20 of the last 23 games in the rivalry known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.”

The Yellow Jackets’ last win in the series came in 2016. The teams did not play in 2020.

Next question

Georgia Tech’s home game against Georgia on Nov. 28 has been moved from Bobby Dodd Stadium on campus to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Falcons. Key’s first question at last month’s ACC Football Kickoff was about the decision, which he said was “way above my pay grade.”

“I couldn’t care less,” Key said.

The schedule

Georgia Tech opens at Colorado, coached by former Atlanta Falcons star Deion Sanders, on Aug. 29. The game will be the first between the teams. The Yellow Jackets open their ACC schedule at home against No. 4 Clemson on Sept. 13.

