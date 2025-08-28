Georgia Tech faces Colorado in Friday night showdown at Folsom Field

Georgia Tech at Colorado, Friday, 8 p.m. ET BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia Tech by 4.5. How to watch: ESPN…

Georgia Tech at Colorado, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia Tech by 4.5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key Stats

Georgia Tech (2024)

Overall offense: 424.5 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 237.5 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 887.0 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 28.9 points per game (55th)

Overall defense: 342.8 yards allowed per game (42nd)

Passing: 220.7 yards allowed per game (69th)

Rushing: 122.2 yards allowed per game (30th)

Scoring: 25.2 points allowed per game (67th)

Colorado (2024)

Overall offense: 383.2 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 318.0 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 65.2 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (31st)

Overall defense: 351.9 yards allowed per game (50th)

Passing: 200.5 yards allowed per game (40th)

Rushing: 151.4 yards allowed per game (71st)

Scoring: 23.1 points allowed per game (43rd)

Team leaders

Georgia Tech (2024)

Passing: Haynes King, 2,114 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INT, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamal Haynes, 169 944 yards on 169 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Eric Singleton Jr., 754 yards, 56 receptions, 3 TDs (At Auburn)

Colorado (2024)

Passing: Shedeur Sanders, 4,134 yards, 37 TDs, 10 INT, 74.0 completion percentage (In NFL with Cleveland)

Rushing: Isaiah Augustave, 384 yards, 85 carries, 4 TDs (at South Carolina)

Receiving: Travis Hunter, 1,258 yards, 96 receptions, 15 TDs (In NFL with Jacksonville)

Last game

Georgia Tech lost to Vanderbilt 35-27 in the Birmingham Bowl. The Yellow Jackets finished 7-6.

Colorado lost to BYU 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl. The Buffaloes finished 9-4.

Next Game

Both play on Sept. 6 with Georgia Tech hosting Gardner-Webb and Colorado at home against Delaware.

