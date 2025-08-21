Fresno State visits Kansas on Saturday as the Jayhawks open rebuilt stadium on campus

Fresno State at Kansas, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Kansas by 12.5. How to watch: FOX Key…

Fresno State at Kansas, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kansas by 12.5.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Fresno State (2024):

Overall offense: 340.6 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 242.5 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 98.2 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 26.1 points per game (81st)

Overall defense: 355.6 yards allowed per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 216.2 yards allowed per game (62nd)

Rushing: 139.4 yards allowed per game (50th)

Scoring: 24.9 points allowed per game (65th)

Kansas (2024):

Overall offense: 420.2 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 208.8 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 211.4 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (52nd)

Overall defense: 392.6 yards allowed per game (92nd in FBS)

Passing: 239.1 yards allowed per game (103rd)

Rushing: 153.5 yards allowed per game (75th)

Scoring: 26.0 points allowed per game (75th)

Team leaders

Fresno State (2024)

Passing: EJ Warner, 2,710 yards, 17 TDs, 13 INTs, 62 completion percentage (at Rice)

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 462 yards on 77 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Ayon, 651 yards, 44 catches, 9 TDs (at Western Colorado)

Kansas (2024)

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 2,454 yards, 14 TDs, 12 INTs, 57.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Daniel Hishaw Jr., 376 yards on 65 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Bryson Canty, 760 yards, 43 catches, 9 TDs (at Columbia)

Last game

Fresno State lost to Northern Illinois 28-20 in the Potato Bowl to finish 6-7

Kansas lost to Baylor 45-17 to finish 5-7 and miss a bowl game

Next game

Fresno State plays Georgia Southern next Saturday.

Kansas plays Wagner next Friday night.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.