FCS Austin Peay defeats Middle Tennessee for its first win over FBS team since 1987

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson threw two touchdown passes and Austin Peay rolled from the start in a 34-14…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson threw two touchdown passes and Austin Peay rolled from the start in a 34-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

The Governors of the FCS defeated an FBS team for the first time since 1987 when they beat Kansas State in a season opener. Austin Peay snapped a 12-game losing streak in the rivalry and hadn’t defeated the Blue Raiders since before MTSU made the move to the FBS in 1999.

Austin Peay scored first-quarter touchdowns on a 22-yard pass from Parson to Jaden Robinson and a short run by Courtland Simmons. The Govs made it 21-0 in the second quarter on a 4-yard pass from Parson to Jackson Head and they led 21-7 at halftime.

Austin Peay added two Carson Smith field goals and a touchdown run by backup quarterback Austin Smith in the second half.

Nicholas Vattiato threw two touchdown passes for Middle Tennessee. Vattiato, who has more than 7,500 passing yards in his career at MTSU, was held to 104 yards on 15-of-36 passing.

Parson completed 11-of-20 passes for 142 yards.

Austin Peay had 341 yards to 153 for Middle Tennessee. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.