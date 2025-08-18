Expectations return at Utah following disappointing 2024 season

Kyle Whittingham considered making his 21st season at Utah his last. Win a championship, walk away would have been a…

Kyle Whittingham considered making his 21st season at Utah his last. Win a championship, walk away would have been a perfect ending.

A disappointing season changed Whittingham’s mind. A sour note was not the way he was going to end a run that included consecutive Pac-12 championships and seven 10-win seasons.

“I couldn’t stomach going out on that, with that season, as frustrating as it was and as discouraging as it was,” Whittingham said. “It just didn’t sit well with anybody, but most of all me and so I thought, ’Hey, that’s not going to be the final act of my deal. I got to come back and try to get the ship right and get back on track.’”

Whittingham hoped to go out on top after 20 seasons. The Utes were loaded, picked to finish first in their first Big 12 season and a potential College Football Playoff team.

Utah instead floundered, losing seven straight games at one point to finish 5-7.

Whittingham opted to return to Salt Lake City and has the type of team that could produce a quick bounce back.

Utah’s defense has been one of the nation’s best under Whittingham and will likely be stout again with several key players back. The offense will have a new look with two additions from New Mexico: offensive coordinator Jason Beck and dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier.

The Lobos were fourth nationally in total offense a year ago with Beck calling the shots and Dampier running the plays, so the Utes should be explosive in their new-look offense.

“We really just want to put the right guys in the right places to make plays,” Beck said. “We want to adapt to what our strengths are and play to those strengths. We’re going to go, not at a fast tempo, but we’re going no huddle.”

Adding Dampier

Utah’s quarterback situation the past few years revolved around Cameron Rising. He was superb in 2021 and 2022 but struggled with injuries his final two years.

Dampier gives the Utes a dimension they haven’t had.

The 5-foot-11 junior was one of the nation’s best quarterbacks last season, beating teams with his arm and legs. Dampier threw for 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns — with 12 interceptions — while adding 1,166 yards and 19 TDs rushing.

“He’s got that ‘it’ factor that you look for in quarterbacks. He’s got the field general mentality that you look for,” Whittingham said. “He’s a guy that everybody gravitates towards. There’s no doubt who’s in charge on offense.”

Dominating D

Utah annually has one of the best, most physical defenses in the country.

This season should be no different, even after losing numerous players to graduation.

The Utes’ front line should again be stout and the linebacking corps is solid, anchored by Lander Brown. Smith Snowden and Tao Johnson also are back in a secondary that could be among the best in the Big 12.

“The defense has been very consistent, something that you can count on from year to year,” Whittingham said. “Can’t remember the last time we’ve had a real down year defensively and so the defense just needs to do what they’ve been doing for a lot of years.”

Schedule

Utah has a tough season opener on the road, playing at UCLA on Aug. 30 before hosting Cal Poly and Wyoming. The Utes open Big 12 play at home against No. 23 Texas Tech and face No. 11 Arizona State two weeks later.

Utah also hosts No. 17 Kansas State late in the season, with road games against West Virginia, BYU, Baylor and Kansas.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.