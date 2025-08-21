Duke kept winning to start Manny Diaz’s tenure. That’s led to confidence for Year 2

Manny Diaz inherited a winning team when he arrived at Duke last year. That created a different challenge than diving…

Manny Diaz inherited a winning team when he arrived at Duke last year. That created a different challenge than diving into a massive rebuilding job.

Yet the Blue Devils kept winning.

Duke now has 26 wins over three seasons, establishing the kind of momentum only confidence and success can bring entering Diaz’s second season.

“The biggest thing we’ve been trying to impress upon them is that Duke is enough,” Diaz said. “You’re enough. You don’t have to play out of your mind. You don’t need someone else to play poorly if you just be you. That will take care of anything that we encounter.”

The Blue Devils (9-4) return six starters on offense and five on defense as well as three on special teams. They also made a transfer-portal splash by luring Tulane’s Darian Mensah as one of the top quarterbacks on the move.

Duke is picked sixth in the 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference race.

“I think the thing I’m most proud of is that they believe that they win because of them,” Diaz said, adding that “there’s an expectation to win — it’s not a hope to win.”

Mensah’s arrival

Mensah arrives to replace Maalik Murphy, a Texas transfer who headed to Oregon State after one season in Durham. Mensah threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns last year for a team that won its first seven American Conference games.

Mensah’s accuracy stands out (.659) compared to Murphy (.600), who had three games of 50% or worse passing.

“He’s fine with throwing the ball 30, 40 times a game if need be,” Mensah said of offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer. “And I rock with that.”

Backfield pressure

The defense led the way last year, fitting with Diaz arriving after a stint as Penn State’s defensive coordinator. And it started up front.

The Blue Devils ranked fourth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks for sacks per game (3.31) and second in tackles for loss (8.9). That could continue with veteran returnees up front like Vincent Anthony Jr. (9.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks), Aaron Hall (8.0, 3.5) and Wesley Williams (13.5, 7.5).

“Defensively every time we step out there, we’re willing to go win it for the team,” Williams said. “Simple as that. We hang our hat on it. Defense can/will win this game for us.”

Secondary health

Duke’s defense has key returnees back in the secondary with cornerback Chandler Rivers and safety Terry Moore, with both being named Associated Press all-ACC picks at the end of last season. But Moore had surgery for a bowl-game knee injury and his status remains unclear, with Diaz saying Monday that Moore still hasn’t resumed football activities in his recovery.

Duke also added graduate safety Caleb Weaver from Sam Houston State with six career interceptions.

Replacing production

Duke lost significant production with the departure of leading rusher Star Thomas (871 yards, seven touchdowns), along with top receivers Jordan Moore (861 yards) and Eli Pancol (798) with their combined 17 TD grabs.

Duke has running back Jaquez Moore back (1,182 yards and 11 TDs from 2022-23) after he redshirted last season due to foot injuries, while returnee Peyton Jones (317 yards last year) could factor into a potential backfield rotation.

At receiver, 2024 starter Sahmir Hagans (47 catches) joins Que’Sean Brown (41) as key returnees, while transfer additions Andrel Anthony (Oklahoma) and Cooper Barkate (Harvard) are also top candidates for targets.

The schedule

Diaz’s second season opens with a Thursday night visit from Elon (Aug. 28) followed by a visit from No. 12 Illinois (Sept. 6) and a trip to Tulane (Sept. 13). The ACC opener comes with a visit from N.C. State (Sept. 20).

The Blue Devils make their first cross-country trip for a league game by visiting California (Oct. 4). They travel to No. 4 Clemson (Nov. 1) and close at home against Wake Forest (Nov. 29).

