Duke begins Year 2 under Manny Diaz by hosting FCS program Elon

Elon at Duke, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to watch: ACC Network Extra. Key…

Elon at Duke, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ACC Network Extra.

Key stats

Elon (2024):

Overall offense: 344.3 yards per game (76th in FCS)

Passing: 214.6 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 129.7 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (59th)

Overall defense: 350.8 yards allowed per game (51st in FCS)

Passing: 217.8 yards allowed per game (66th)

Rushing: 133.0 yards allowed per game (32nd)

Scoring: 25.9 points allowed per game (60th)

Duke (2024):

Overall offense: 336.8 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 244.3 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 92.5 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (78th)

Overall defense: 363.1 yards allowed per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 213.5 yards allowed per game (53rd)

Rushing: 149.6 yards allowed per game (68th)

Scoring: 24.5 points allowed per game (60th)

Team leaders

Elon (2024)

Passing: Landen Clark, ran four times for 11 yards before redshirting

Rushing: TJ Thomas Jr., 588 yards, five TDs

Receiving: Jamarien Dalton, 408 yards on 31 catches, two TDs

Duke (2024)

Passing: Darian Mensah, 2,723 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage (at Tulane)

Rushing: Peyton Jones, 317 yards, three TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 1,084 yards on 63 catches, 11 TDs (at Harvard)

Last game

Elon beat North Carolina A&T 31-21 last November to close a six-win season.

Duke lost 52-20 to Mississippi in the Gator Bowl to cap a nine-win season.

Next game

Elon hosts Davidson on Sept. 6.

Duke gets a marquee test by hosting No. 12 Illinois on Sept. 6.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.