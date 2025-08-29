Dominant defense helps Wisconsin overcome Edwards’ injury in 17-0 victory over Miami (Ohio)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preston Zachman intercepted two passes to lead Wisconsin’s dominant defensive effort as the Badgers withstood an…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preston Zachman intercepted two passes to lead Wisconsin’s dominant defensive effort as the Badgers withstood an injury to quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and opened their season by beating Miami (Ohio) 17-0 on Thursday.

Wisconsin’s first shutout since a 38-0 victory over Western Illinois in 2022 enabled the Badgers to turn the page after a disappointing finish to their 2024 season. The Badgers lost their last five games a year ago to finish 5-7, ending a string of 22 straight winning seasons and bowl appearances.

Now the Badgers await word on Edwards, who suffered a lower-body injury in the second quarter. Edwards limped after making a handoff, headed to the injury tent and eventually went into the locker room. He wore sweats as he watched the second half from the sideline.

Edwards was making his Wisconsin debut after throwing for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns for Maryland last season. Wisconsin led 3-0 at the time of his exit.

Danny O’Neil, who started 11 games for San Diego State as a freshman last season, took over for Edwards and went 12 of 19 for 120 yards with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Vinny Anthony as well as an interception. O’Neil also scored on a 1-yard run.

O’Neil’s touchdown run was set up by a 17-yard interception return from Zachman that gave Wisconsin first-and-goal.

Wisconsin didn’t need much from its offense because its defense was so good. Miami (Ohio) gained just 117 yards and went 0 for 9 on third-down conversion attempts.

Nathanial Vakos put Wisconsin ahead for good late in the first quarter by making a 42-yard field goal that capped a 15-play, 69-yard drive lasting over seven minutes.

Wisconsin wasted an opportunity to extend the lead early in the third quarter. Facing fourth-and-3 from the 10, Wisconsin passed up the short field-goal attempt, and Silas Walters picked off O’Neil’s pass in the end zone.

After Wisconsin forced another punt, the Badgers reached the end zone on their next drive and then put the game away with Zachman’s two fourth-quarter interceptions.

The takeaway

Miami (Ohio): The Redhawks didn’t return any starters on offense from the team that went 9-5 and won the Arizona Bowl last season, and their lack of cohesiveness was evident Thursday. Dequan Finn, a former Mid-American Conference most valuable player for Toledo, was 9 of 18 for 83 yards with two interceptions. Miami rushed for just 34 yards on 22 carries.

Wisconsin: The Badgers again find themselvs dealing with an injury to a quarterback. Tanner Mordecai missed 3 1/2 games with a broken hand in 2023, and Tyler Van Dyke tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the third game of the season. The Badgers are hoping this injury isn’t as serious as those.

Up next

Miami (Ohio) visits Rutgers and Wisconsin hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 6.

