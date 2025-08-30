Dixon scores 2 TDs, Incarnate Word outlasts Eastern Washington 31-21

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Harlan Dixon scored his second touchdown with 2:48 to play to clinch Incarnate Word’s 31-21…

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Harlan Dixon scored his second touchdown with 2:48 to play to clinch Incarnate Word’s 31-21 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

The Cardinals (1-1) turned a turnover in their own territory midway through the fourth quarter into a 12-play, 74-yard drive that chewed up 5 1/2 minutes.

The drive included a clutch fourth-and-1 conversion when Isaiah Champagne turned a screen pass into a 17-yard gain from the UIC 35.

IWU, ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, lost its opener at Nicholls State 20-6.

Eastern Washington (0-1) scored 21 points in the second quarter but the Cardinals held them to 33 yards and four punts in the third. Then the Eagles started on their 11 and marched 58 yards before Declan Williams recovered a bad handoff.

The Cardinals stopped EWU on downs near midfield with 1:25 to play.

The teams were tied at 21 late in the second half with several big plays highlighting the second quarter, before the Cardinals put together a 15-play, 56-yard drive for a field goal three seconds before the half for a 24-21 lead.

Incarnate Word took a 14-0 lead and after the Eagles got a touchdown the Cardinals responded on the next play, a 75-yard bomb from Richard Torres to Jameson Garcia. Eastern Washington got that back after recovering a fumbled punt on the 6. Then the Eagles tied it on Marceese Yetts’ second TD run.

Torres was 27 of 38 for 332 yards with Garcia getting 146 yards on six receptions.

Jared Taylor passed for 183 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Eagles and Yetts had 59 yards on the ground and 63 receiving.

