Devontae Houston leads potent ground game in East Tennessee State’s 45-17 win over Murray State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Devontae Houston ran for 128 yards and two of East Tennessee State’s five rushing touchdowns, leading the Buccaneers to a 45-17 season-opening win over Murray State on Saturday.

The Bucs opened the Will Healy era with a dominant offensive display that piled up 572 total yards, with 392 yards on the ground. Healy is ETSU’s third coach in the past three seasons.

Khalil Eichelberger and Houston scored on short runs and Cade McNamara passed 26 yards to Jeremiah Harrison for another score as the Buccaneers took a 24-3 halftime lead.

Murray State scored twice in the third quarter to make it 24-17 but the Bucs responded with touchdowns runs by Houston, Eichelberger and D’Marius Rucker to close it out.

McNamara completed 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Murray State’s Jim Ogle was 22 of 35 passing for 226 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Darius Cannon caught 11 passes for 86 yards. ___

