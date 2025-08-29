Devin Farrell leads second-half comeback to help FCS No. 9 Rhode Island past Campbell in opener

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns as FCS No. 9-ranked Rhode Island scored…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns as FCS No. 9-ranked Rhode Island scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns three minutes apart to cap a second-half comeback to knock off Coastal Athletic Association rival Campbell 31-20 in a season opener Friday night.

The Rams, who earned a share of the CAA title a year ago, going 11-3 and earning their first FCS playoff berth since 1985, came into the game as the conference’s preseason favorite. The Rams trailed by 10 late in the first half and 20-14 after the Camels got a 40-yard field goal from Alex Crabb with 8:45 left in the third quarter.

Garth White got the Rams within three by connecting on a 36-yard field goal and Antwain Littleton Jr. put them in front three minutes into the fourth, capping a 13-play, 66-yard drive, punching in from the 1. Minutes later Farrell found Marquis Buchanan for a 46-yard score.

Farrell put Rhode Island in front two minutes into the game, hitting Kevin Schaeffer from 31-yards out to take a 7-0 lead. Kamden Sixkiller, a transfer from McNeese State, got Campbell on the board and the Camels scored 17 straight points.

Farrell completed 15 of 28 passes and found Buchanan six times for 167 yards. Littleton ran for 85 yards and two scores.

Sixkiller was 17 of 33 for 144 yards in his Campbell debut.

