Derek Robertson shakes off four interceptions, leads 5 TD comeback as Monmouth beats Colgate 42-39

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Robertson rallied after throwing four interceptions, leading FCS No. 22-ranked Monmouth to five straight second-half touchdowns and a 42-39 win over Colgate in the season opener Friday night.

The opener marked the debut of first-year Colgate coach Curt Fitzpatrick, in his first game as an FCS head coach, facing the longest-tenured FCS coach in Monmouth’s Kevin Callahan, a former Colgate assistant who took over the Hawks in 1992.

Colgate, which won its last three meetings with the Hawks, led by as many as 24 points early in the second half as Monmouth’s Robertson threw his first interception three minutes into the game and his fourth midway through the third quarter, which the Raiders turned into an eight-play, 80-yard drive to take a 24-7 lead at the break and added a touchdown to start the second half for a 31-7 advantage.

Robertson started the rally by hitting Gavin Nelson with a 70-yard touchdown, then drove 75-yards in seven plays to set up Rodney Nelson’s 1-yard run to make it 31-21 to start the fourth quarter. Robertson found Gavin Nelson from 24-yards out to get the Hawks within three, 31-28, then went back to him for a third touchdown, this one from 51-yards out to take a 35-31 lead. Rodney Nelson ran 75-yards for his second touchdown to take a 42-31 lead.

Robertson finished the game with 491 yards on 34-of-45 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Rodney Nelson ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns and Gavin Nelson caught five passes for 176 yards and three scores.

Zach Osborne was 11 of 14 for 227 yards and two touchdowns and Jake Stearney was 10 of 23 for 138 and a score. Osborne carried 10 times to lead the Raiders with 59 yards.

