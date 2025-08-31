Demond Williams Jr. does it all in Washington’s win against Colorado State

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonah Coleman had 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Washington beat Colorado State 38-21 on Saturday…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonah Coleman had 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Washington beat Colorado State 38-21 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Demond Williams Jr. was 18-of-24 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown for Washington.

Williams, who completed 78% of his passes last season, was efficient in the Huskies’ season opener, connecting on eight of his first nine passes, including a 22-yard completion to Coleman for a fourth-down conversion in the first quarter. Coleman ran for a 26-yard touchdown immediately to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead almost four minutes into the game.

Each of Washington’s first three touchdowns, though, were followed by Colorado State touchdowns. A bobbled snap by Williams deep in Rams territory led to Colorado State tying it entering halftime thanks to a Jalen Dupree rushing touchdown that made it 14-all.

Denzel Boston made a one-hand touchdown catch while being interfered with by a Rams defensive back, giving Washington a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter. Grady Gross kicked a 24-yard field goal late and Coleman’s 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with 1:41 to go.

The Huskies had 283 yard rushing and limited Colorado State to 265 total yards.

The takeaway

Colorado State: Sophomore linebacker Owen Long impressed all evening, racking up 13 tackles, 11 solo. Long had 15 solo tackles as a freshman.

Washington: Boston’s 92 yards receiving were the fourth-most of his career in a single game. The junior wideout had two 100-yard games last season, and is expected to be the Huskies’ leading receiver in 2025.

Up next

Colorado State: Hosts Northern Colorado next Saturday.

Washington: Hosts UC Davis on Sept. 7.

