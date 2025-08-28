Defending national champion and 3rd-ranked Ohio State hosts No. 1 Texas in much-hyped opener

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State, Saturday, noon ET BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 1.5. How…

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State, Saturday, noon ET

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 1.5.

How to watch: Fox

Key stats

Texas (2024):

Overall offense: 437.5 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 278.8 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 158.8 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 33.0 points per game (29th)

Overall defense: 283.4 yards allowed per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 173.8 yards allowed per game (7th)

Rushing: 109.6 yards allowed per game (14th)

Scoring: 15.3 points allowed per game (3rd)

Ohio State (2024):

Overall offense: 429.4 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 263.0 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 166.4 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (14th)

Overall defense: 254.6 yards allowed per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 167.0 yards allowed per game (3rd)

Rushing: 87.6 yards allowed per game (3rd)

Scoring: 12.9 points allowed per game (1st)

Team leaders

Texas (2024)

Passing: Arch Manning, 939 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 1,064 yards on 226 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Wingo, 472 yards on 29 catches, 2 TDs

Ohio State (2024)

Passing: Julian Sayin, 84 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 41.7 completion percentage

Rushing: C.J. Donaldson, 734 yards on 163 carries, 11 TDs (at West Virginia)

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 1,315 yards, 76 catches, 15 TDs

Last game

Texas lost to Ohio State 28-14 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl to end the season 13-3.

Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 34-23 in the CFP Championship game to capture its ninth National Championship and first since 2014. The Buckeyes were 14-2 last season.

Next game

Texas hosts San Jose State on Sept. 6. Ohio State hosts Grambling on Sept. 6.

