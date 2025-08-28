Curt Cignetti begins 2nd season at No. 20 Indiana by facing an old foe in Old Dominion

Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET. BetMGM College Football Odds: Indiana by 23.5. How to watch:…

Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Indiana by 23.5.

How to watch: FS1

Key stats

Old Dominion (2024):

Overall offense: 402.7 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 192.9 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 209.8 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (T69th)

Overall defense: 402.4 yards allowed per game (102nd)

Passing: 237.8 yards allowed per game (101st)

Rushing: 172.6 yards allowed per game (97th)

Scoring: 28.0 points allowed per game (T87th)

Indiana (2024):

Overall offense: 426.4 yards per game (34th)

Passing: 261.3 yards per game (T34th)

Rushing: 80.2 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 41.3 points per game (2nd)

Overall defense: 256.3 (2nd)

Passing: 176.1 yards allowed per game (10th)

Rushing: 200.0 yards allowed per game (119th)

Scoring: 15.6 points allowed per game (6th)

Team leaders

Old Dominion (2024)

Passing: Colton Joseph, 1,627 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 657 yards on 114 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Damon Duke, 58 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Indiana (2024)

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 3,004 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs, 68.7 completion percentage (at Cal)

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 607 yards on 134 carries, 6 TDs (at Maryland)

Receiving: Elijah Sarratt, 957 yards on 53 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Old Dominion won 40-32 at Arkansas State to snap a three-game losing streak.

Indiana lost 27-17 at Notre Dame in its first College Football Playoff appearance.

Next game

Old Dominion hosts North Carolina Central on Sept. 6. Indiana hosts Kennesaw State on Sept. 6.

