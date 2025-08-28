Crosstown rivals Pitt and Duquesne meet for the first time in 86 years in season opener

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats…

Duquesne at Pittsburgh, Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Duquesne (2024)

Overall offense: 383.5 yards (45th in FBS)

Passing: 230.1 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 157.2 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (35th)

Overall defense: 340.1 yards allowed per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 219.6 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 120.5 yards allowed per game (23rd)

Scoring: 24.0 points allowed per game (46th)

Pitt (2024)

Overall offense: 408.7 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 266.9 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 141.8 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (T-31st)

Overall defense: 378.2 yards allowed per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 265.4 yards allowed per game (112nd)

Rushing: 112.8 yards allowed per game (T-19th)

Scoring: 28.4 points allowed per game (92nd)

Team leaders

Duquesne (2024)

Passing: Darius Perrantes, 2,338 yards, 29 TDs, 15 INTs, 57.8 completion percentage

Rushing: JaMario Clements, 986 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving: Joey Isabella, 741 yards, 11 TDs

Pitt (2024)

Passing: Eli Holstein, 2,228 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Desmond Reid, 966 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving: Konata Mumpfield, 813 yards, 5 TDs

Last game

Duquesne wrapped up an 8-3 season with a 21-14 loss to NEC co-champion Central Connecticut, that cost the Dukes a spot in the FCS playoffs.

Pitt fell to Toledo 48-46 in six overtimes at the GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit.

Next game

Duquesne hosts Lincoln University (Pa.) on Sept. 6.

Pitt welcomes Central Michigan to Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 6.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.