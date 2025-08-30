Cravens rushes for 2 touchdowns, throws another in Morehead State’s 38-31 opening win over Allen

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens threw for a touchdown and ran for two more to lead Morehead State to…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens threw for a touchdown and ran for two more to lead Morehead State to a 38-31 win over Allen University on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

Cravens was 16 for 21 for 219 yards and rushed for 71 yards on eight attempts. Morehead State running back Craig Cunningham rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts and Ryan Upp led the team with eight catches for 90 yards.

Sidney Webb returned a kickoff for an 83-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put Morehead State up by two scores.

Allen quarterback Jamir Dismukes was 25 for 37 for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed a game-high 18 times for 32 yards. He connected with Nanders Lawrence for a game-high 96 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Fabian Duncan excelled around the goal line for Allen, scoring a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in either half.

The two sides went back-and-forth at the end of the first half.

Cravens scrambled for a touchdown inside three minutes, before Duncan responded with a touchdown run with 34 seconds remaining. Morehead State managed to go 58 yards in that span to end the half with a 21-yard field goal.

