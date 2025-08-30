Costelli leads Northern Colorado to 17-3 win over Division II Chadron St.

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Peter Costelli threw for a touchdown and ran for another and that was enough to carry…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Peter Costelli threw for a touchdown and ran for another and that was enough to carry Northern Colorado past Division II Chadron State, 17-3 on Saturday.

After each team punted on its first drive, Costelli threw a 60-yard scoring pass to Brayden Munroe to complete a five-play, 80-yard drive. After the Eagles punted on their following drive, Northern Colorado held the ball for the next 14 plays and drove 91 yards in 7 minutes. Costelli ended the drive running it in from 19 yards out.

DJ Ralph threw for 228 yards on 20-for-33 passing for Chadron State.

Wilson Yee kicked a 29-yard field goal to prevent the shutout after missing earlier from 43 and 40 yards.

It was the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since 2007, when Chadron State beat the Bears, 31-0. Saturday marked the Bears’ first season opener at home since 2022.

