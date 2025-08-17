College football season kicks off with thrilling matchups and high stakes

After a long and busy season for college athletics, the football season arrives with a host of tantalizing angles. A…

After a long and busy season for college athletics, the football season arrives with a host of tantalizing angles. A look at some of the big games among the top teams, what’s at stake and the hurdles that must be cleared on the way to the national championship.

When does college football start?

A handful of games kick off the season Aug. 23, with the most intriguing a Big 12 matchup between No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State that will take place in Dublin, Ireland. Both teams are considered contenders in their wide-open conference. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson threw for a school-record 25 touchdowns last season and ran for seven more. Iowa State played in the conference title game last year.

The following weekend has some doozies: No. 9 LSU faces No. 4 Clemson, No. 6 Notre Dame visits No. 10 Miami and defending champion No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 1 Texas. Before the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams last year, a game like that might have been make or break. Now, teams have second chances and can afford three (maybe four) losses and still get in.

Who are the favorites?

The AP Top 25 and the coaches poll both list Texas as the preseason No. 1 team and the Longhorns are currently the favorite (plus-450, or 9-2 odds) to win the national championship, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Ohio State is right behind them (plus-525), followed by No. 5 Georgia and No. 2 Penn State (both 7-1) and then Clemson and No. 7 Oregon (both 9-1).

Key games to watch

Preseason No. 7 Oregon visits No. 2 Penn State on Sept. 27 in a rematch of last season’s Big Ten title game. Penn State also has a game against Ohio State on Nov. 1. …. Speaking of the Buckeyes, the national title helped them get over their fourth straight loss to preseason No. 14 Michigan. That rematch is in its usual spot, Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 29 at the Big House. … TCU at North Carolina (Bill Belichick’s coaching debut) on Sept. 1 … Oklahoma vs. Texas on Oct. 11 … USC at No. 6 Notre Dame on Oct. 18 … LSU at No. 8 Alabama on Nov. 8 … No. 11 Arizona State at Colorado on Nov. 22.

The 12-team playoff

The College Football Playoff remains at 12 teams this year with one significant tweak: Unlike last year, conference champions will not be guaranteed a bye in the first round. But the best five conference champions are still guaranteed spots in the tournament.

Seeds 5-8 will host first-round games against 9-12 on Dec. 19 (one game) and Dec. 20 (three games). The quarterfinals will be at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 1, then at the Orange, Rose and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The semifinals will be Jan. 8 at the Fiesta Bowl and Jan. 9 at the Peach Bowl.

The title game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium outside of Miami on Jan. 19.

Heisman watch

Keep in mind that last year’s winner, Travis Hunter, didn’t show up in the watch list in this very space last year. With that said, the early favorites include quarterbacks Arch Manning (Texas), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson), along with Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith and, for those looking for a longshot, Alabama receiver Ryan Williams.

