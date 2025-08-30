Clemson star WR Antonio Williams taken to the locker room after limping off field vs. LSU

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson star wide receiver Antonio Williams headed to the locker room after limping off the field…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson star wide receiver Antonio Williams headed to the locker room after limping off the field in the first quarter against No. 9 LSU on Saturday night.

His status for the remainder of the game was unclear, but he did not return for the fourth-ranked Tigers’ next possession.

Williams, a second-team preseason Associated Press All-American, had two targets but no catches before heading the sideline and going straight to the medical tent. He was checked out and then proceeded to the locker room for more tests with the Tigers leading 3-0.

Williams caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and was considered quarterback Cade Klubnik’s best option.

