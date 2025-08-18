Cal names freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as starting QB for season opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was named as the starting quarterback for California at Oregon State on Aug.…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was named as the starting quarterback for California at Oregon State on Aug. 30.

Coach Justin Wilcox announced Monday that Sagapolutele beat out Ohio State transfer Devin Brown for the job based on his strong play in fall camp.

“We felt like he earned it,” Wilcox said. “We also feel like Devin is a really good football player. I think Devin has the ability to be a winning starter at this level but Jaron earned it.”

Sagapolutele joins Jared Goff as the only true freshman quarterbacks to start a season opener at Cal. Goff did it in 2013 on his way to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Goff threw for 450 yards and two TDs in his debut, losing 44-30 to Northwestern. The Bears went 1-11 in Goff’s first season.

The Golden Bears haven’t posted a winning record since 2019, but Wilcox stressed the success for this season depends on a lot more than how Sagapolutele performs.

“He’ll have enough on his plate. All quarterbacks do, especially a freshman quarterback,” Wilcox said. “He’s going to go through things for the first time. He doesn’t have that luxury of experience. I’m sure he won’t be perfect. We’re not expecting him to be perfect. We just expect him to be Jaron and get a little better every day.”

Sagapolutele, a left-hander from Hawaii, is the most heralded quarterback recruit for the Bears since Goff arrived on campus 12 years ago. He has quickly impressed the coaching staff with his accuracy, ability to throw the ball deep and his coachability.

Sagapolutele initially signed with Oregon but transferred to Cal just a few weeks later and has been with the team since spring practice. Wilcox said he has shown good leadership skills already.

“He’s very comfortable in his own skin. He’s a confident guy. He’s very easy for people to get along with and talk to. But again, we’re not asking Jaron to shoulder every load out there. We need everybody on the team to help him.”

