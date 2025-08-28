BYU opens season in Provo against Portland State

Portland State at BYU, Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.
How to watch: ESPN+
Key stats
BYU (2024)
Overall offense: 392.3 yards per game (59th in FBS)
Passing: 231.3 yards per game (60th)
Rushing: 161.0 yards per game (68th)
Scoring: 31.2 points per game (40th)
Overall defense: 308.8 yards allowed per game (13th in FBS)
Passing: 182.5 yards allowed per game (20th)
Rushing: 126.3 yards allowed per game (33rd)
Scoring: 19.6 points allowed per game (18th)
Portland State (2025)
Overall offense: 277.0 yards per game
Passing: 169.0 yards per game
Rushing: 108.0 yards per game
Scoring: 0.0 points per game
Overall defense: 477.0 yards allowed per game
Passing: 152.0 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 301.0 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 42.0 points allowed per game
Team leaders
BYU (2024)
Passing: Jake Retzlaff (transferred), 2,947 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs, 57.9 completion percentage
Rushing: LJ Martin, 718 yards on 137 carries, 7 TDs
Receiving: Chase Roberts, 854 yards on 52 catches, 4 TDs
Portland State (2025)
Passing: Gabe Downing, 91 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 58.8 completion percentage
Rushing: Delon Thompson, 55 yards on 17 carries.
Receiving: Branden Alvarez, 72 yards, 6 catches.
Last game
BYU routed Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl to cap an 11-2 season.
Portland State lost 42-0 to Tarleton State in its season opener.
Next game
BYU hosts Stanford on Sept. 6. Portland State is at North Dakota on Sept. 6.
___
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.