BYU opens season in Provo against Portland State

Portland State at BYU, Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

BYU (2024)

Overall offense: 392.3 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 231.3 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 161.0 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 31.2 points per game (40th)

Overall defense: 308.8 yards allowed per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 182.5 yards allowed per game (20th)

Rushing: 126.3 yards allowed per game (33rd)

Scoring: 19.6 points allowed per game (18th)

Portland State (2025)

Overall offense: 277.0 yards per game

Passing: 169.0 yards per game

Rushing: 108.0 yards per game

Scoring: 0.0 points per game

Overall defense: 477.0 yards allowed per game

Passing: 152.0 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 301.0 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 42.0 points allowed per game

Team leaders

BYU (2024)

Passing: Jake Retzlaff (transferred), 2,947 yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs, 57.9 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 718 yards on 137 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 854 yards on 52 catches, 4 TDs

Portland State (2025)

Passing: Gabe Downing, 91 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 58.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Delon Thompson, 55 yards on 17 carries.

Receiving: Branden Alvarez, 72 yards, 6 catches.

Last game

BYU routed Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl to cap an 11-2 season.

Portland State lost 42-0 to Tarleton State in its season opener.

Next game

BYU hosts Stanford on Sept. 6. Portland State is at North Dakota on Sept. 6.

