Bryce Underwood set to become 4th freshman to start at QB for No. 14 Michigan against New Mexico

New Mexico at No. 14 Michigan, Saturday 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan by 34 1/2. How to…

New Mexico at No. 14 Michigan, Saturday 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan by 34 1/2.

How to watch: NBC.

Key stats

New Mexico (2024)

Overall offense: 484.2 (4th in FBS)

Passing: 230.7 (61)

Rushing: 253.6 (2nd)

Scoring: 33.5 (24th)

Overall defense: 446.8 (120)

Passing: 251.6 (114)

Rushing: 195.2 (114)

Scoring: 38.0 (129)

Michigan (2024)

Overall offense: 286.2 (129th in FBS)

Passing: 129.1 (130th)

Rushing: 157.2 (73rd)

Scoring: 22.0 (113th)

Overall defense: 307 (10th in FBS)

Passing: 216.3 (63)

Rushing: 90.7 (5th)

Scoring: 19.92 (19)

Team leaders

Next Mexico (2024)

Passing: Jack Layne 100 for 155, 1,472 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs (at Idaho).

Rushing: Scottre Humphrey, 1,386 yards on 199 carries, 16 TDs.

Receiving: Michael Buckley, 8 for 103 yards.

Michigan (2024)

Passing: Davis Warren 134 for 209, 1,199 yards, 7 TDs, 9 INTs.

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 448 yards on 79 carries, 7 TDs.

Receiving: Semaj Morgan, 27 for 139 yards, TD.

Last game

New Mexico lost at Hawaii 38-30 to finish 5-7 for its eighth straight losing season under coach Bronco Mendenhall, who left after one season to lead Utah State.

Michigan beat No. 11 Alabama 19-13, closing season with three straight wins, including a fourth straight over rival Ohio State, to finish 8-5 in coach Sherrone Moore’s debut season.

Next game

New Mexico hosts Idaho State on Sept. 6.

Michigan plays at Oklahoma, Moore’s alma mater, on Sept. 6.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.