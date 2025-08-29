Brad Larson makes game-winning FG and Tarleton State beats Army for second-ever win over an FBS team

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Brad Larson made a 37-yard field goal on the second possession of double overtime to…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Brad Larson made a 37-yard field goal on the second possession of double overtime to give Tarleton State a 30-27 victory over Army on Friday night for the Texans’ second-ever win over an FBS team.

At the end of regulation, Army quarterback Dewayne Coleman left the game with 57 seconds left due to an injury after a scramble. Backup Cale Hellums took over and brought the Black Knights into field goal position but Dawson Jones, in his first collegiate game, missed the 43-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds.

Both teams made a field goal in the first overtime and Jones missed a 35-yarder on the Black Knights’ second possession.

Victor Gabalis was 16 of 30 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown for Tarleton State. Caleb Lewis carried it 20 times for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Tre Page III added 89 yards and another score.

Coleman finished with 129 yards passing and two interceptions for Army. He also carried it 24 times for 100 yards and a score. Hayden Reed added 88 yards rushing as Army combined for 66 carries to total 280 yards.

Army, the defending American Athletic Conference champions, had a nine-game home winning streak come to an end. The Black Knights’ last home loss was on Dec. 14, 2024, 31-13 to rival Navy.

