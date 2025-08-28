Boston College to open against FCS Fordham

Fordham vs. Boston College, Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds: Boston College by 37 1/2. How to watch:…

Fordham vs. Boston College, Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boston College by 37 1/2.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Fordham (2024)

Overall offense: 295 yards per game (107th in FCS)

Passing: 167.8 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 127.2 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (110th)

Overall defense: 378.8 yards allowed per game (75th in FCS)

Passing: 199.8 yards allowed per game (43rd)

Rushing: 179.1 yards allowed per game (97th)

Scoring: 28.9 points allowed per game (81st)

Boston College (2024)

Overall offense: 365.4 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 199.3 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 166.1 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 28.2 points per game (67th)

Overall defense: 360.7 yards allowed per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 245.8 yards allowed per game (109th)

Rushing: 114.9 yards allowed per game (22nd)

Scoring: 23.7 points allowed per game (53rd)

Team leaders

Fordham (2024)

Passing: Jack Capaldi, 1,573 yards, 8 TDs, 10 INT, 49.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Julius Loughridge 1,044 yards on 194 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Cole Thornton, 35 catches for 445 yards, 3 TDs

Boston College (2024)

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 1,366 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kye Robichaux, 744 yards, 10 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 67 receptions, 689 yards, 3 TDs

Last game

Fordham lost to Merrimack 19-3 to finish 2-10.

Boston College lost to Nebraska 20-15 in the Pinstripe Bowl and finished 7-6.

Next game

Fordham hosts Monmouth on Sept. 6.

Boston College visits Michigan State on Sept. 6.

