Big 12 opens with five P4 opponents; TCU visits for Belichick’s debut and Baylor hosts Auburn

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference:

Game of the week

TCU at North Carolina, Monday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TCU again will be the opposing team for the debut of a high-profile coach. The Horned Frogs will play at North Carolina in six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick’s debut as a college coach. It will be the last game played nationally during Week 1, in primetime, and the only one on the Labor Day schedule. The Frogs were coming off a national championship appearance when they opened the 2023 season with a 45-42 loss at home to Colorado in coach Deion Sanders’ first game with the Buffaloes.

TCU went 9-4 last year after winning its last four games, making that the longest streak any Big 12 team brought into this season. The Frogs have back quarterback Josh Hoover, who threw for 3,949 yards and 27 TDs in his first full season as the starter.

The undercard

Baylor vs. Auburn, Friday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

In another of the five games in which Big 12 teams take on a team from another power conference, Baylor is opening against one for the first time since 2009. While the Bears finished last year with a loss to LSU in the Texas Bowl, they won their final six regular-season games. They return quarterback Sawyer Robertson (3,071 yards and 28 TDs passing) and running back Bryson Washington, who set a program freshman record with 1,029 yards rushing and 12 TDs. Ashytn Hawkins, who played three seasons at Texas State before going to Baylor last year, has 186 career catches for 2,312 yards.

Impact players

Dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, a 5-foot-11 junior, makes his debut as Utah’s starter when the Utes open the season at Big Ten team UCLA. Dampier threw for 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns last season at New Mexico, while also running for 1,166 yards and 19 more scores.

Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is set to take over as Colorado’s starting quarterback after Shadeur Sanders’ two seasons leading his father’s team. Salter’s 56 career passing touchdowns and 77 total TDs are the most among active Big 12 players. Salter threw 47 TDs and ran for 19 more the past two seasons.

Inside the numbers

All three Big 12 quarterbacks who played Week 0 games threw multiple touchdowns without an interception. Iowa State’s Rocco Becht and Kansas State’s Avery Johnson both had two TDs in their game in Dublin, Ireland, when the 22nd-ranked Cyclones beat the No. 17 Wildcats 24-21. Jalon Daniels began his sixth season at Kansas with three TD passes in a 31-7 win over Fresno State. … Oklahoma State didn’t win a Big 12 game last year, and goes into this season with a nine-game losing streak, matching its longest since 1977-78. The Cowboys open coach Mike Gundy’s 21st season at home Thursday night against FCS team Tennessee-Martin.

Rare full slate

After the Big 12 was the only power conference with multiple teams in Week 0 games, all 16 teams play during the traditional Labor Day opening weekend. That is the only time the league will have a full slate of games until every one plays Thanksgiving weekend, which will end the 30th regular season of Big 12 football. The conference championship game is Dec. 6.

