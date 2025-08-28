Baylor has rare opener against another power conference team when hosting Auburn

Auburn at Baylor, Friday, 8 p.m. ET BetMGM College Football Odds: Auburn by 2 1/2. How to watch: Fox Key…

Auburn at Baylor, Friday, 8 p.m. ET

BetMGM College Football Odds: Auburn by 2 1/2.

How to watch: Fox

Key stats

Auburn (2024):

Overall offense: 429.4 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 263.9 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 165.5 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (71st)

Overall defense: 330.8 yards allowed per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 213.0 yards allowed per game (52nd)

Rushing: 117.8 yards allowed per game (27th)

Scoring: 21.3 points allowed per game (27th)

Baylor (2024):

Overall offense: 440.1 yards per game (20h in FBS)

Passing: 261.3 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 178.8 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 34.4 points per game (19th)

Overall defense: 386.2 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 234.2 yards allowed per game (94th)

Rushing: 152.0 yards allowed per game (72nd)

Scoring: 26.7 points allowed per game (81st)

Team leaders

Auburn (2024)

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 1,421 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.8 completion percentage (for Oklahoma)

Rushing: Damari Alson, 276 yards on 52 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Cam Coleman, 598 yards on 37 catches, 8 TDs

Baylor (2024)

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 3,071 yards, 28 TDs, 8 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 1028 yards on 175 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Josh Cameron, 754 yards, 52 catches, 10 TDs

Last game

Auburn lost 28-14 at No. 13 Alabama to finish a 5-7 season and miss out on a bowl game.

Baylor lost 44-31 to LSU in the Texas Bowl after winning its final six regular-season games.

Next game

Auburn hosts Ball State on Sept. 6. Baylor at No. 16 SMU on Sept. 6.

