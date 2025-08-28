Baylor has rare opener against another power conference team when hosting Auburn

Auburn at Baylor, Friday, 8 p.m. ET
BetMGM College Football Odds: Auburn by 2 1/2.
How to watch: Fox
Key stats
Auburn (2024):
Overall offense: 429.4 yards per game (28th in FBS)
Passing: 263.9 yards per game (28th)
Rushing: 165.5 yards per game (62nd)
Scoring: 27.8 points per game (71st)
Overall defense: 330.8 yards allowed per game (31st in FBS)
Passing: 213.0 yards allowed per game (52nd)
Rushing: 117.8 yards allowed per game (27th)
Scoring: 21.3 points allowed per game (27th)
Baylor (2024):
Overall offense: 440.1 yards per game (20h in FBS)
Passing: 261.3 yards per game (34th)
Rushing: 178.8 yards per game (42nd)
Scoring: 34.4 points per game (19th)
Overall defense: 386.2 yards per game (87th in FBS)
Passing: 234.2 yards allowed per game (94th)
Rushing: 152.0 yards allowed per game (72nd)
Scoring: 26.7 points allowed per game (81st)
Team leaders
Auburn (2024)
Passing: Jackson Arnold, 1,421 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.8 completion percentage (for Oklahoma)
Rushing: Damari Alson, 276 yards on 52 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Cam Coleman, 598 yards on 37 catches, 8 TDs
Baylor (2024)
Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 3,071 yards, 28 TDs, 8 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Bryson Washington, 1028 yards on 175 carries, 12 TDs
Receiving: Josh Cameron, 754 yards, 52 catches, 10 TDs
Last game
Auburn lost 28-14 at No. 13 Alabama to finish a 5-7 season and miss out on a bowl game.
Baylor lost 44-31 to LSU in the Texas Bowl after winning its final six regular-season games.
Next game
Auburn hosts Ball State on Sept. 6. Baylor at No. 16 SMU on Sept. 6.
