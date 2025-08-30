Barnes paces offense as Utah State downs UTEP 28-16

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bryson Barnes scored two touchdowns and Utah State beat UTEP 28-16 on Saturday night in a…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bryson Barnes scored two touchdowns and Utah State beat UTEP 28-16 on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall earned his first win with the Aggies after leaving New Mexico.

Barnes finished 18 of 27 with 229 yards passing and a touchdown. He added 29 yards on the ground and a rushing score.

Miles Davis broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and Broc Lane added a 52-yard touchdown reception from Barnes before halftime to put the Aggies ahead 20-10 at the half. Tanner Rinker kicked two field goals, and Barnes scored on a 12-yard keeper in the third.

Davis had 88 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 attempts.

UTEP cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter on Asthen Emory’s 2-yard touchdown run, but the Miners failed on the 2-point try and never got closer.

UTEP’s defense had six sacks and 12 tackles for loss, holding the Aggies to five punts in a row at one point.

