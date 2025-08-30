Backup QB Braxton Woodson runs for 180 yards, 2 long TDs and Navy rolls over VMI 52-7

Backup quarterback Braxton Woodson ran for 180 yards, including 74- and 68-yard touchdowns, to highlight Navy's season-opening 52-7 rout of VMI on Saturday.

Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson (5) rushes downfield during an NCAA football game against Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. Tulane won 35-0. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)(AP/Mike Buscher)

Woodson subbed for starter Blake Horvath, who completed 6 of 7 passes for 66 yards before sitting down. Horvath threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Eli Heidenreich. It was Heidenreich’s 11th career touchdown reception at Navy, moving him two behind academy record-holders Rob Taylor (1965-67) and Phil McConkey (1975-78).

Woodson completed 3 of 7 passes for 26 yards, but it was his two long touchdown runs in the second half that were the highlights of the day.

Navy led 28-0 at halftime and added a field goal midway through the third quarter to lead 31-0.

Owen Sweeney caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Collin Shannon to make it 31-7 before Woodson’s two touchdowns pushed the Midshipmen’s lead to 45-7 in the fourth quarter.

Shane Reynolds’ 4-yard TD run wrapped up the scoring.

Navy had 464 yards rushing and 556 yards of total offense. On defense, the Midshipmen allowed only 212 total yards and nine first downs.

Shannon had 197 yards passing for the Keydets of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Navy has gone to a bowl game in 11 of the last 12 years it has won its season opener.

