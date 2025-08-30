Backup Cam’Ron McCoy threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, and Southern beat MVSU 34-29

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Cam’Ron McCoy threw for a touchdown and ran for another score in relief of starting…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Cam’Ron McCoy threw for a touchdown and ran for another score in relief of starting quarterback Jalen Woods, who was injured in the first half, and Southern beat Mississippi State 34-29 on Saturday night.

Woods needed to be carted off the field in an ambulance after a hard hit to the front of his helmet with 12:46 left in the second quarter. Woods appeared to give a thumbs up as he was being put into the ambulance.

McCoy, who started at quarterback last week, was 8 of 17 for 82 yards and he carried it five times for 35 yards. He connected on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darren Morris to give Southern a 17-13 lead with 42 seconds left before halftime.

A pair of turnovers highlighted the third quarter. Southern RB Trey Holly fumbled it and MVSU scooped it and almost scored before getting stopped at the 1-yard line. Southern’s defense made three stops at the goal line before MVSU settled for a short field goal to get within 24-16.

Then Mike Franklin fumbled it and MVSU returned it for a score before not converting on a 2-point attempt to keep Southern ahead 24-22.

Jason Gabriel’s 26-yard touchdown run with 8:35 left gave Southern a 34-22 lead. The Jaguars sealed it on a fourth-and-1 conversion with 39 seconds left.

Gabriel rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown for Southern (1-1, 1-0 SWAC).

Josh Brown threw two touchdown passes and also ran for 104 yards for MVSU (0-1). Caleb Brownlow and Christian White each made a touchdown grab.

